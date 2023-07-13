Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 159,172 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,172 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 46,869 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 19,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,664. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

