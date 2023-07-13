Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,609 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.96. 282,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

