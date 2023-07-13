Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,758,000 after buying an additional 410,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,803. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.95 and a 200-day moving average of $211.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.