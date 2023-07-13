Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 26,287 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 901,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $28,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

