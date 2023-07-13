Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 222,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $187.39. The stock had a trading volume of 306,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.39. The company has a market cap of $160.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

