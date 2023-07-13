Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 28,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 80,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,159.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 393,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

