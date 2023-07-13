Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.35. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.48.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.
