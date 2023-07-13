Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $170.64 and last traded at $171.65. Approximately 147,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 570,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.32.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

