Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $38.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

AXTA stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

