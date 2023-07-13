Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 114,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 571,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Specifically, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $518,871.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $518,871.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,850.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,871 shares of company stock worth $1,428,357 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $839.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,340.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

