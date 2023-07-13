Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.67

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.67 and last traded at $75.66, with a volume of 136204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.91.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.