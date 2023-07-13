Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

