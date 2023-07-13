Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,353.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 8,365,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

