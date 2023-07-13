Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 4.5% Higher

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 89,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 29,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Aurania Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

