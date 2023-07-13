Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.71

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.71 and traded as low as $21.53. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 620 shares traded.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Stories

