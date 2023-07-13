AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.59

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 26489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

