Astrafer Price Reaches $0.61 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. Astrafer has a total market cap of $95.86 million and approximately $15,777.02 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.607819 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,161.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

