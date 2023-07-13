Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.60

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 7880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASBFY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,900.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.