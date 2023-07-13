Aspiriant LLC Trims Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,010 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,205,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 924,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 531,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after buying an additional 32,274 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MNA remained flat at $31.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,382. The company has a market cap of $459.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.