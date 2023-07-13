Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.67. 152,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

