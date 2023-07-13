Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 317,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

