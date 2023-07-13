Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 432.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $375.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,573,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,468,516. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $377.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.36.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.