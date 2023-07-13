Aspiriant LLC Purchases 2,348 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.20. 1,544,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,114,010. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

