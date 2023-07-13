Aspiriant LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,289 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.61. 61,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

