Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,244. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $263.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average is $195.30.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

