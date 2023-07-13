Arizona State Retirement System Sells 704 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $85,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.19.

Shares of MA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.76. 295,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $403.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

