Arizona State Retirement System Sells 137 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $186.19. 591,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

