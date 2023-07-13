Arizona State Retirement System Has $60.10 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 553,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,425,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,111,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $753,742,000 after purchasing an additional 147,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.87. 830,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,110. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $414.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

