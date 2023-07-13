Arizona State Retirement System Has $28.41 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.66. 659,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

