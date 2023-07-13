Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.61. The stock had a trading volume of 386,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,520. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.81.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

