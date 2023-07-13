Arista Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,957 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 9.5% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.17. 151,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,995. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

