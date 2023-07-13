Arista Wealth Management LLC Purchases 314 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,655. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

