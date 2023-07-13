Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 435.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,227,000 after acquiring an additional 417,725 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,867 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,575,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,730,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 46,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

