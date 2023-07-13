Argyle Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,455,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,973,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

