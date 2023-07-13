Arabella Cecil Purchases 3,236 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £5,080.52 ($6,536.11).

On Thursday, April 13th, Arabella Cecil bought 3,136 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £5,080.32 ($6,535.85).

Shares of LON OIT opened at GBX 157 ($2.02) on Thursday. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 147 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.97. The firm has a market cap of £177.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1,744.44 and a beta of 0.80.

