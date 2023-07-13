Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $513,146.92 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

