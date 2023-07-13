Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 1,783,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

