Analysts Set Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Target Price at $8.08

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVEX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on EVE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EVE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter worth $126,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVE stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

