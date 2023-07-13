Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/6/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00.

6/29/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $172.00 to $195.00.

6/29/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $207.00.

6/27/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

6/27/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $195.00.

5/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.4 %

JBHT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.69. 726,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

Get JB Hunt Transport Services Inc alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 221,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.