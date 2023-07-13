Ampleforth Achieves Market Cap of $38.97 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $38.97 million and approximately $523,390.54 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 31,937,581 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

