AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,961,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3,964.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $190.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $193.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.