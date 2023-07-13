American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

