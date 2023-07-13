American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

