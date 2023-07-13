American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

