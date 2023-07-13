Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABEV. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

