Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 1.6% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. 2,124,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,171. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

