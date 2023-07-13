Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

PINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $116,191.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, CEO John P. Albright bought 4,255 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $116,191.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,982 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 495,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 311,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.