Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.81.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $232.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $235.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

