Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.