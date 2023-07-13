Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 224,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,257,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALLO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

